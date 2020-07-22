Police charge 2nd teen connected to fatal stabbing in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made another arrest in connection with the stabbing death of 19-year-old Ali Mohummad during an altercation at a Hamilton, Ont., plaza on Sunday morning.

A second 17-year-old boy was arrested at his residence in Mount Hope, according to detectives.

The accused is facing a second-degree murder charge, two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say a search of his home turned up a vehicle believed to be have been used by both of the accused, who allegedly fled the scene of the brawl on Sunday morning at 310 Limeridge Rd. W.

The deceased, Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2020, was discovered by a police canine unit hours after the altercation, which officers say involved 20 to 30 people from Hamilton and a number of men from Peel Region who arrived in three cars.

On Monday, detectives say they charged a 17-year-old in connection with Mohummad’s death. That person is also facing a second-degree murder charge as well as two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Mohummad was one of three men stabbed in the incident. Two others were sent to hospital, with one undergoing surgery while the other was released after minor treatment, according to detectives. A fourth person was also hurt and later released from hospital.

Hamza Chaudry, Mohummad’s brother, said Mohummad was a victim of being in the “wrong place, wrong time,” according to a GoFundMe post.

“He was compassionate and always was willing to help those in need,” the fundraising page reads.

Investigators say all the people from the Peel contingent have been identified and have provided “valuable” information about the incident leading to the arrest.

Police say they are making progress in identifying those present during the attack and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

Detectives can be reached at 905-546-3825, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

UPDATE: HPS has arrested a second male in relation to the Ali Mohummad murder. A Mount Hope male (17yrs) will appear in court later today. Anyone who may have witnessed or participated in the incident is urged to contact police. #HamOnt https://t.co/fZ2eK58pG9 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 22, 2020