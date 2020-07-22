Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police charge 2nd teen connected to fatal stabbing in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Ali Mohummad, 19, was the victim of a stabbing which occured during a large brawl near Limeridge Road West in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday morning.
Ali Mohummad, 19, was the victim of a stabbing which occured during a large brawl near Limeridge Road West in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday morning. Hamza Choudry

Police have made another arrest in connection with the stabbing death of 19-year-old Ali Mohummad during an altercation at a Hamilton, Ont., plaza on Sunday morning.

A second 17-year-old boy was arrested at his residence in Mount Hope, according to detectives.

The accused is facing a second-degree murder charge, two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Read more: Man dead after ‘street disturbance’ in Hamilton — police

Police say a search of his home turned up a vehicle believed to be have been used by both of the accused, who allegedly fled the scene of the brawl on Sunday morning at 310 Limeridge Rd. W.

The deceased, Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2020, was discovered by a police canine unit hours after the altercation, which officers say involved 20 to 30 people from Hamilton and a number of men from Peel Region who arrived in three cars.

Story continues below advertisement
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton

On Monday, detectives say they charged a 17-year-old in connection with Mohummad’s death. That person is also facing a second-degree murder charge as well as two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Trending Stories

Mohummad was one of three men stabbed in the incident. Two others were sent to hospital, with one undergoing surgery while the other was released after minor treatment, according to detectives. A fourth person was also hurt and later released from hospital.

Hamza Chaudry, Mohummad’s brother, said Mohummad was a victim of being in the “wrong place, wrong time,” according to a GoFundMe post.

Read more: Police charge 17-year-old tied to fatal stabbing in Hamilton brawl

“He was compassionate and always was willing to help those in need,” the fundraising page reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say all the people from the Peel contingent have been identified and have provided “valuable” information about the incident leading to the arrest.

Police say they are making progress in identifying those present during the attack and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

Detectives can be reached at 905-546-3825, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

 

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PolicePeel RegionHamilton homicidehomicide on the mountainLimeridge Road Westlimeridge roadkendale courtlimeridge oradhamilton brawlman stabbed on the mountainman stabbed to death in hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers