1 man arrested, 1 wanted for second degree murder: London police

London police say one suspect is in custody and another is wanted by police in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police say a London man, 28, was inside a residence on Hilton Place, southwest of Dundas Street and Clarke Road, when an altercation occurred around 9 p.m. Monday.

The victim was assaulted and stabbed, police say, and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police say.

On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the victim as Alex Eduardo Pacheco.

Police also announced that Jessie Aaron McConnell, 26, of London, has been charged with second degree murder.

Jonathon Christopher Ysebaert, 27, of London, has yet to be located, police say, but has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for second degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or with information about Ysebaert’s whereabouts to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Jake Jeffrey.

