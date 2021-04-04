Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in 70s dead after stabbing at North York apartment building, woman arrested: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 10:29 am
Police and paramedics are seen at the scene of a fatal stabbing in North York on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics are seen at the scene of a fatal stabbing in North York on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 70s is dead and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the building, located in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue, around 7 a.m. for reports of a medical complaint.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in his 70s suffering from a serious stab wound,” Duty Insp. Michael Williams said.

Read more: Man dead, another injured after shooting in Etobicoke

“Officers and other first responders immediately commenced first aid efforts and the male was transported to a local trauma centre via emergency run. Unfortunately, upon arrival, that male [was] pronounced deceased and this is now a homicide investigation.”
Story continues below advertisement

Williams said a woman in her 60s, who is known to the victim, has since been arrested.

Williams didn’t provide further information on the relationship between the two, but said it’s believed they both lived at the apartment building.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” Williams said.

Read more: Toronto police charge 10 people in drug trafficking investigation

“There’s no further concern for public safety. We have a heavy police presence in the area, still canvassing, looking for any witnesses and any video that may be in the building.”

Williams said a family member may have been the person who made the 911 call.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing or what charges the woman may be facing.

Williams said investigators are looking at the possibility that this was a domestic incident.

It marks the second reported homicide in Toronto in just over 12 hours. On Saturday evening, two men were shot in Etobicoke, leaving one of them dead.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideTorontoToronto crimeNorth YorkToronto StabbingNorth York StabbingDon Mills Road and Finch Avenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers