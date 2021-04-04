Menu

Crime

Man dead, another injured after shooting in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 9:43 am
Police at the scene of a double shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a double shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday. Global News

Toronto police say one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive, in the area of Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at 5:38 p.m.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located two male victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds,” Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters.

“Officers and paramedics both initiated first aid. Officers then assisted with an emergency run to the hospital. At the hospital, officers were notified that one victim, his injuries were less serious, non-life-threatening.”

Musah said the second victim’s injuries were very severe and he was pronounced dead. Both victims are in their early-to-mid 20s, Musah said.

Police said a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was involved in a collision and two firearms were found inside.

It’s believed two suspects fled the area on foot, police said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or video footage from the scene to contact investigators.

