Crime

Toronto police charge 10 people in drug trafficking investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2021 3:07 pm
Police say they began their investigation in February following reports of alleged drug activity. View image in full screen
Police say they began their investigation in February following reports of alleged drug activity. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO — Police in Toronto have charged ten people following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in a west-end apartment building.

Police say they began their investigation in February following reports of alleged drug activity.

They say they carried out five search warrants in the building in recent days, seizing cocaine and cash in the process.

Police say nine adults ranging in age from 18 to 59, as well as a 16-year-old boy, were arrested in the probe.

They face a variety of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceDrug Trafficking

