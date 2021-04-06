Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate fatal stabbing in east London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2021 10:25 am
View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 26-year-old London man is in custody as police investigating a fatal stabbing in east London.

Police say a 28-year-old London man was inside a residence on Hilton Place when an altercation occurred around 9 p.m. Monday.

Read more: OPP investigating sudden death in Elgin County

Police say the victim was assaulted and stabbed.

Trending Stories

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOntarioLondonStabbingLondon PoliceLondon OntarioEMSArgyle

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers