Police investigate fatal stabbing in east London

A 26-year-old London man is in custody as police investigating a fatal stabbing in east London.
Police say a 28-year-old London man was inside a residence on Hilton Place when an altercation occurred around 9 p.m. Monday.
Police say the victim was assaulted and stabbed.
The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.
