Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Ontario’s police watchdog investigates fatal crash in Adjala-Tosorontio

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 12:51 pm
Shortly after midnight, an OPP officer was driving his cruiser south on County Road 50 near County Road 1 when he saw a pickup truck travelling north at a high speed, according to the SIU. View image in full screen
Shortly after midnight, an OPP officer was driving his cruiser south on County Road 50 near County Road 1 when he saw a pickup truck travelling north at a high speed, according to the SIU. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Adjala-Tosorontio during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, an OPP officer was driving his cruiser south on County Road 50 near County Road 1 when he saw a pickup truck travelling north at a high speed, according to the SIU.

Read more: SIU ends investigation in Barrie, Ont., after finding man injured himself by punching cell wall

The officer then proceeded to make a U-turn and follow the truck before it turned west onto Adjala 20 Sideroad and stopped briefly before taking off.

Trending Stories

A short time later, west of Concession Road 5, the SIU says the officer came across the pickup truck in a ditch.

According to the SIU, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario police watchdog ends investigation into incident involving 24-year-old man in Barrie

Three SIU investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. There is also one subject officer and two witness officers who have been designated.

Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 and upload their footage to the SIU website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUOntario police watchdogOntario SIUOntario Special Investigations UnitAdjala-TosorontioAdjala-Tosorontio crashAdjala-Tosorontio fatal crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers