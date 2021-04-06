Ontario’s police watchdog investigates fatal crash in Adjala-Tosorontio

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Adjala-Tosorontio during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, an OPP officer was driving his cruiser south on County Road 50 near County Road 1 when he saw a pickup truck travelling north at a high speed, according to the SIU.

The officer then proceeded to make a U-turn and follow the truck before it turned west onto Adjala 20 Sideroad and stopped briefly before taking off.

A short time later, west of Concession Road 5, the SIU says the officer came across the pickup truck in a ditch.

According to the SIU, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Three SIU investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. There is also one subject officer and two witness officers who have been designated.

Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 and upload their footage to the SIU website.