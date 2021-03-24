Ontario police watchdog ends investigation into incident involving 24-year-old man in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has ended its investigation into an incident last month that involved a 24-year-old man in Barrie, Ont.

On Feb. 8, Barrie police went to a home following calls regarding a domestic disturbance. As a result, a man was arrested without incident and taken outside.

According to the SIU, shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, the man suffered a seizure while in police custody.

Paramedics were called, and they sent the man to the hospital. He was released later that day.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that the SIU is without jurisdiction to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s hospitalization,” SIU director Joseph Martino, said.

“Based on a review of the evidence, it appears that the man did not suffer any ‘serious injury’ for purposes of the SIU mandate.”

The SIU file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates officials’ conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at someone.

