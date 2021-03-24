Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police watchdog ends investigation into incident involving 24-year-old man in Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 12:33 pm
On Feb. 8, Barrie police went to a home following calls regarding a domestic disturbance. View image in full screen
On Feb. 8, Barrie police went to a home following calls regarding a domestic disturbance. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has ended its investigation into an incident last month that involved a 24-year-old man in Barrie, Ont.

On Feb. 8, Barrie police went to a home following calls regarding a domestic disturbance. As a result, a man was arrested without incident and taken outside.

Read more: OPP to investigate officer’s conduct following ‘violent’ downtown Barrie, Ont. arrest

According to the SIU, shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, the man suffered a seizure while in police custody.

Paramedics were called, and they sent the man to the hospital. He was released later that day.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that the SIU is without jurisdiction to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s hospitalization,” SIU director Joseph Martino, said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mother of teen says ‘violent’ Toronto police arrest has ‘traumatized’ her son

“Based on a review of the evidence, it appears that the man did not suffer any ‘serious injury’ for purposes of the SIU mandate.”

The SIU file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates officials’ conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at someone.

Click to play video: 'The SIU has been called in to investigate after a crash involving a stolen police car' The SIU has been called in to investigate after a crash involving a stolen police car
The SIU has been called in to investigate after a crash involving a stolen police car – Mar 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Special Investigations UnitBarrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceCity Of BarrieOntario SIUOntario Special Investigations Unit

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers