‘A difficult decision’: Naheed Nenshi not seeking fourth term as Calgary mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has decided not to seek re-election this fall after months of speculation about his future in public office.

Nenshi announced he would not be seeking a fourth term Tuesday evening.

“It’s a tough day, and certainly, it’s been a difficult decision,” the mayor said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a tough day, and certainly, it's been a difficult decision," the mayor said.

“I’m absolutely filled with gratitude for all of the Calgarians who not only supported me but, more importantly, supported the city and the remarkable things that have happened in the city over the last 10 years.”

The University of Calgary and Harvard graduate was first elected mayor of Calgary in 2010 with 39 per cent of the vote, becoming the first Muslim mayor of a Canadian city and of a large North American city.

5:53 ‘This has been a tough choice’: Nenshi reflects on time as Calgary mayor ‘This has been a tough choice’: Nenshi reflects on time as Calgary mayor

Nenshi called his move “a personal decision” and does not have any plans for what he’ll do after Oct. 25, when his term ends.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes at a time when Calgary is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing economic downturn.

In weighing his decision, Nenshi considered whether it was irresponsible to step away from office at this time, with the words of his father — “Leave it better than you found it” — ringing in his head. He said he had two revelations.

“If we’ve learned anything this year, we’ve learned that there are many voices: new voices, diverse voices, young voices — there are many voices that don’t feel heard in our current system,” Nenshi said. “Maybe it makes sense to give them some space now, to make some room for these new ideas and these new voices.

Today, I'm sharing my decision about the 2021 election. I will not be running for Mayor this October. Calgary, thank you, for everything. It's been the honour of my life. pic.twitter.com/CT2xFGbbPA — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) April 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“It was important for me to remember that it’s not about me and that there are so many Calgarians — my colleagues at the City of Calgary, public servants, people working in the private and the non-profit sectors, people making a difference at the local ice rink in their neighbourhood — there are so many Calgarians who love this city and will continue to do the work of making the city even better,” the mayor added.

“And it doesn’t need to be me embodying that work.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And it doesn't need to be me embodying that work."

The mayor, often donning the colour purple, was propelled to national stardom while co-ordinating relief efforts over multiple days as Calgary was ravaged by a devastating flood. Later that year, Nenshi was re-elected with 73.6 per cent of the vote.

4:04 ‘A whole year later with some glimpses of hope’: Nenshi reflects 1 year after 1st COVID-19 case ‘A whole year later with some glimpses of hope’: Nenshi reflects 1 year after 1st COVID-19 case – Mar 5, 2021

In 2015, he was awarded the World Mayor Prize, an honour awarded every two years by the City Mayors Foundation, an international urban research institute. The foundation said at the time that it chose Nenshi because he is “an urban visionary who doesn’t neglect the nitty-gritty of local government.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nenshi’s last run for re-election was a hard-fought campaign in 2017, which drew a voter turnout of 58.1 per cent, the highest it had been in more than 40 years. Nenshi won with 51 per cent of the vote, defeating Bill Smith who finished with 43 per cent.

In his final term, Nenshi oversaw a council that was forced to deal with the continued effects of the downturn on the municipal tax base, failed bids for Amazon’s HQ2 and the 2026 Olympic Games, an agreement for the Calgary Flames’ new arena and the immediate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A state of local emergency has been declared just three times in the city’s history, and Nenshi has been mayor for each.

There are currently 10 candidates officially registered with Elections Calgary to replace Nenshi in the mayoral race this year. Two of those candidates, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek, are incumbent city councillors representing Ward 11 and Ward 3 respectively.

Calgarians will head to the polls on Oct. 18.

Advertisement