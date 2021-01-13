Calgary’s race for mayor heats up in January

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s mayoral race is heating up, with eight hopefuls having announced their campaigns.

Wednesday morning, Zane Novak announced his campaign from outside the Max Bell Centre.

“What sets me apart is my engagement to both the business community and the non-profit world, the social sector. I see how those two sectors need to meet together, marry together and support each other,” Novak said.

“If you do not have a prosperous, vibrant city, you cannot sustain the necessary social programs that we need.” Tweet This

The former president of the Kerby Centre from 2016 to 2020, Novak is the CEO of ZKO Oilfield Industries and moved to Calgary from the Edmonton area in 2001.

Novak thinks his connections in the non-profit sector can help him as mayor in improving the city.

“My single best talent is getting people with diverse ideas, diverse goals and diverse outcomes at the same table together and coming to a common rationale to move the whole needle or dial forward, which is what we need as Calgarians,” Novak said.

Novak isn’t the only local businessman who hopes to be Calgary’s next mayor.

Brad Field announced his mayoral campaign on Nov. 18, 2020.

Monday with Danielle Smith on Global News Radio 770 CHQR, Field said he was a “go-big-or-go-home type of personality” and claimed Calgary “has a complete void in leadership right now.”

“And that’s where I’m well-suited — bringing that collaborative leadership to the table,” the president of BRC Group told Danielle Smith. “I think I’m best suited in the mayor’s chair where I can collaborate and bring people together.”

Field said his international experience in business has helped him with that collaborative approach.

“I’ve done business in the U.S., in the Middle East,” Field said. “I’ve been in multiple sectors, from health care to fire suppression to heavy equipment repair and refurbishment to consulting. So I’ve had a wide variety of experiences.”

Field told Smith he would have a different approach from the current mayor.

“What I would do differently is bring that collaboration, bring those ends of the spectrum together,” Field said. “I love talking to and listening to different points of view, because I truly believe when you bring the ends together and you meet in the middle, that’s where the magic happens.”

No news from Nenshi

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has not revealed whether he intends to run for a third term. Wednesday, the mayor’s office said he was not available for comment.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said the mayor has a name-recognition advantage as the incumbent and can delay his announcement as a result.

“But there are downsides to (Nenshi) saying, ‘I’m not going to run’ because that could weaken his maneuverability around city council,” Bratt said. Tweet This

“I wouldn’t expect a decision from Nenshi until much later in the process. Challengers, on the other hand, have to get open.”

The mayor recently said he did not want to drag out his decision-making process much longer, out of respect for others who are planning to run for mayor.

“I wish I had had more time over the break to really ask myself some very tough personal questions,” Nenshi said on Jan. 5. “I think that a lot of my decision, again, as I’ve said before, is really based not just on what’s right for me, but also on where the community is as a whole.”

Eight people have announced their campaigns for the mayor’s chair, with most announcing on social media. Only Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas and Brad Field had filed their nomination papers with Elections Calgary as of Wednesday.

–with files from Adam MacVicar, Global News

