Calgary Councillor Jeromy Farkas to run for mayor in 2021 election

Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas has announced his intention to run for mayor in Calgary’s 2021 municipal election.

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Farkas reflects on his time on Calgary city council, saying his mandate when he was elected in 2017 was to “drive real change” at city hall.

“Three years ago, I received your incredible trust to serve as one of the youngest city councillors ever elected,” Farkas said. “I have a record of asking city council to say yes. Yes to responsible spending, yes to transparency and yes to opportunity.”

“I’ve seen our city struggle with a lack of opportunity, but these tough times have been met head-on by Calgarians who refuse to give in or give up in the face of adversity.”

In a Tuesday news release, Farkas said he’s asking citizens to think about what Calgary could be if there was new leadership, new ideas and new opportunity.

“I’m asking you to think about how much more we could achieve if we leave behind the old ways of doing things.

“I am running to help unleash Calgary’s potential. I am running for every hard working Calgarian who supports their families. Everyone who’s been knocked down but gets back up. Tweet This

“In genuinely listening to Calgarians, you have made me realize just how much more opportunity there is for us — if only we had a council that would help, rather than hold us back,” Farkas said.

Farkas is the first candidate to announce his intention to run in Calgary’s next municipal election, which will be held on Oct. 18, 2021.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi hasn’t yet said if he’ll be seeking re-election.