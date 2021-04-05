Health unit warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Belleville restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Belleville restaurant.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the Duke Pub in Belleville on the afternoon of April 2 to self-isolate and get tested.

Health officials also ask anyone who visited the Duke Pub between March 30 and April 1 to get tested as well, even if they are asymptomatic.

According to the health unit, an individual who tested positive was at the pub while contagious.

There are currently 107 active cases of the virus in the region.

