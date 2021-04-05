Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Health unit warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Belleville restaurant

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 10:59 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health asks those who went to the Duke Pub between on March 30, April 1 and April 2 to get tested for COVID-19. Global Kingston

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Belleville restaurant.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the Duke Pub in Belleville on the afternoon of April 2 to self-isolate and get tested.

Read more: Kingston-area public health warns of COVID-19 exposure at 2 downtown restaurants

Health officials also ask anyone who visited the Duke Pub between March 30 and April 1 to get tested as well, even if they are asymptomatic.

Trending Stories

According to the health unit, an individual who tested positive was at the pub while contagious.

There are currently 107 active cases of the virus in the region.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDbelleville public healthCOVID-19. Health UnitCOVID-19 exposireDuke PubDuke Pub bellevillehealth unit Bellevillehealth unit COVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers