Kingston-area public health warns of COVID-19 exposure at downtown restaurant

KFL&A Public Health is asking those who attended a downtown restaurant last weekend to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after a positive case was identified at the establishment.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says the individual who tested positive was at Miss Bao Restaurant on Princess Street the night of March 13, between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Patrons who attended the restaurant between those times should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if any arise, Moore says.

A Facebook post from the restaurant said management was alerted on Wednesday that a customer who had dined at Miss Bao Saturday night had since tested positive for COVID-19. Owners decided to close the restaurant as a precaution.

Servers who dealt with the customer were ordered to self-isolate and to get tested immediately, but the restaurant owners have advised all staff to get their tests, even if asymptomatic, by March 20. According to the post, no staff have reported any symptoms so far.

“We certainly hope there is no further spread in this case,” the Facebook post said. The restaurant is planning to open March 25.

As for those who visited the restaurant the night of March 13, the health unit recommends they be tested within seven days, so by March 20.

The warning was sent out to the public because contact tracers have not been able to reach all possible contacts.