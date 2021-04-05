Edmonton Oilers ready for another crack at Canadiens

It didn’t go well the last time the Edmonton Oilers visited the Montreal Canadiens.
Last Tuesday, the Oilers managed just 16 shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Habs. They get another crack at the Canadiens Monday night.
“It’s almost a week ago now. We played a good game last game (Friday vs. Calgary),” said defenceman Tyson Barrie.
“You kind of forget about it, but at the same time you’re watching video and picking up on tendencies that made them successful against us.
“We’re disappointed in ourselves in that game but since then we’ve moved on.”
“They’re a pretty solid team, good balance,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “We weren’t very good the other day. We’re looking for a little bit of a rebound game.”
Read more: Edmonton Oilers humbled by Habs
The Oilers are tied for second with Winnipeg in the North Division with 47 points. The Canadiens have 41 points to sit fourth but have four games in hands on the Jets and Oilers.
The Oilers expected lineup is:
Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi
Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto
Archibald – Haas – Kassian
Shore – Khaira – Chiasson
Nurse – Barrie
Russell – Larsson
Jones – Bear
Smith
The game starts at 5 p.m.
