Edmonton Oilers humbled by Habs

It was a complete dud for the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night in Montreal.

The Oilers mustered only 16 shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canadiens were all over the Oilers early. Jesperi Kotkaniemi beat Mikko Koskinen just 18 seconds into the game. The goal stood after the Oilers unsuccessfully challenged for offside.

The Oilers killed off the resulting delay of penalty but Artturi Lehkonen would make it 2-0 shortly after. Brendan Gallagher swiped a loose puck in the crease later in the period to put the Habs up three.

Connor McDavid beat Carey Price with a wrist shot in the second but the goal came off the board after video review showed that Jesse Puljujarvi was offside on the zone entry. Tomas Tatar ripped home a shot late in the frame to make it 4-0.

It was the Canadiens’ first game since March 20. The team had four games postponed after two players went into COVID-19 protocol.

McDavid had his point streak end after getting 23 points in 11 games.

The Oilers, 22-14-1, will host Calgary on Friday.