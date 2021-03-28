NHL announces makeup dates for Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens postponed games

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL has reschedule three games between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens after they were postponed last week.

The Oilers and Habs will now play March 30, May 10 and May 11 to make up for the missed contests. All three games will be played in Montreal.

The games were postponed last week after the Canadiens’ Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday, March 22. Later in the week, Habs general manager Marc Bergevin confirmed one player had tested positive for COVID-19 linked to a variant.

“There was one player that his test came back positive and there were close contacts, so the league didn’t want to take any chances,” Bergevin said, explaining why a second player was placed on protocol.

The postponements were the first in the Canadian-based North Division this season.

The Oilers spent the week practicing in Montreal before travelling to Toronto for games back-to-back games against the Maple Leafs.

Edmonton lost 4-3 in overtime to the Leafs Saturday. The two teams will play again Monday.