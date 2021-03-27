Edmonton Oilers lose grip on 3-1 lead and fall in OT to Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime Saturday night.

The Leafs opened the scoring with a strange goal early in the second period. The puck was at the side of the net. It flipped in the air, hit Mike Smith’s mask, and toppled over the goal line. The officials initially waved it off, believing Pierre Engvall had touched the airborne puck with his hand. However, video review showed he didn’t touch the puck.

Darnell Nurse beat Jack Campbell five-hole less than three minutes later to set a new career-high with eleven goals. Connor McDavid completed a brilliant rush with a pinpoint pass to Leon Draisaitl, who ripped in his 19th to make it 2-1 Edmonton. Draisaitl then put a no-look backhand pass out front to Tyson Barrie, who lifted home his fifth.

John Tavares fired a shot past Smith with 7:39 to go in the third, then William Nylander tied it with 3:22 on the clock. Auston Matthews had a golden opportunity to put the Leafs ahead less than 30 seconds later, but Smith came up with a left pad save.

In overtime, Matthews took a wrist shot that deflected off Draisaitl, then off Nurse on the way past Smith.

It was the Oilers first game since last Saturday. They had three games in Montreal postponed when two Canadiens players went into COVID protocol.

The Oilers, 21-13-1, and Leafs, 22-10-2, will play again Monday.