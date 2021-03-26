Edmonton Oilers get back at it Saturday in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

It’s finally game time for the Edmonton Oilers.

After having three games against the Montreal Canadiens postponed, the Oilers will face the Toronto Maple Saturday night.

The Oilers practiced in Montreal Monday through Thursday and then in Toronto on Friday.

“I think it was good team bonding trip for us. We had the team meal room and another little room we could hang out in,” said winger Josh Archibald. “We didn’t get to do a team bonding trip at the beginning of the year.”

The Oilers, 21-13, are two points behind the first place Maple Leafs, 21-10-2 in the North Division. When these clubs met at Rogers Place for a three-game series from Feb. 27 to March 3, the Leafs swept the set and outscored the Oilers 13-1.

“We’ve played and beat this team before,” said defenceman Kris Russell. “The way those three games went last time, it’s not something that sits well with us. At the same time, we’re a confident group in the way our team plays.

“When we play the right way, we feel like we can beat anyone.” Tweet This

“We’ve got to look past those games,” Archibald said. “Toronto was playing very well. We were not. Toronto was the better team all three games.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told 630 CHED that the Oilers updated schedule could be announced on the weekend.

“We’ve already worked out the schedule adjustments,” said Daly. “They are multiple. We are waiting to announce those adjustments to ensure the health situation in Montreal and the hope they can resume their games early next week.”

Winger Kailer Yamamoto could return for the Oilers on Saturday after missing the last two games.

Catch the Oilers and Leafs on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 3:30 p.m. The game will start at 5 p.m.

