Connor McDavid scores twice to lead Edmonton Oilers past Jets

Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at Rogers Place.
With 20 goals, McDavid trails only Toronto’s Auston Matthews in that department.
The Jets had a scare late in the first period when Mark Scheifele was hobbled by a Tyson Barrie slapshot. Scheifele struggled as he left the ice but did return for the second period.
McDavid broke the ice just before the four-minute mark of the second. He scooped a shot off the right wing boards, cut in and fired a bullet past Winnipeg netminder Laurent Brossoit.
Jets forward Mathieu Perreault tied it on a deflection, but McDavid replied with a wrister on a two-on-one 38 seconds later.
With Brossoit on the bench for an extra attacker late in the third, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored into the empy net. The Jets challenged for offside and were successful in having the goal negated.
With 39 seconds to go, Scheifele fanned on a shot with most of the net to shoot at.
The Oilers (20-13) have 40 points to equal the Maple Leafs atop the North Division. However, the Leafs have three games in hand.
The Oilers and Jets will play again Saturday night.
