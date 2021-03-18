Menu

Sports

Connor McDavid scores twice to lead Edmonton Oilers past Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 18, 2021 11:48 pm
Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at Rogers Place.

With 20 goals, McDavid trails only Toronto’s Auston Matthews in that department.

The Jets had a scare late in the first period when Mark Scheifele was hobbled by a Tyson Barrie slapshot. Scheifele struggled as he left the ice but did return for the second period.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers flatten Flames with 7-3 win in latest Battle of Alberta

McDavid broke the ice just before the four-minute mark of the second. He scooped a shot off the right wing boards, cut in and fired a bullet past Winnipeg netminder Laurent Brossoit.

Jets forward Mathieu Perreault tied it on a deflection, but McDavid replied with a wrister on a two-on-one 38 seconds later.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rally but fall short in Calgary

With Brossoit on the bench for an extra attacker late in the third, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored into the empy net. The Jets challenged for offside and were successful in having the goal negated.

With 39 seconds to go, Scheifele fanned on a shot with most of the net to shoot at.

The Oilers (20-13) have 40 points to equal the Maple Leafs atop the North Division. However, the Leafs have three games in hand.

The Oilers and Jets will play again Saturday night.

