Edmonton Oilers sink Senators again

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row Friday night as they outscored the Ottawa Senators 6-2.

The Oilers beat the Sens three times this week and are 7-0 against them this season.

It only took the Oilers 10 seconds to grab the lead. Connor McDavid picked up his 17th goal of the season when his bad angle shot befuddled Senators goaltender Joey Daccord.

Ottawa responded less than three minutes later when Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot had his pass bank into the net off Oilers blue-liner Tyson Barrie.

McDavid recorded his 50th point of 2021 when he set up Barrie, who wired a shot top corner.

Read more: Leon Draisaitl leads barrage for Edmonton Oilers against Sens

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk made it 2-2 with a power play tap-in halfway through the second period.

Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse replied with his eight of the season and fifth against Ottawa.

Late in the second, McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for a power-play goal and a 4-2 lead.

Oilers forward Tyler Ennis added insurance in the third, feathering the puck over an outstretched Daccord.

Edmonton’s Gaetan Haas danced in and made it 6-2 late in the game.

The Oilers went 4-3 on their seven-game homestand, their longest of the season.

McDavid had a goal and two assists. He leads the NHL with 51 points.

The Oilers, (8-11) play in Vancouver Saturday night. The Faceoff Show on 630 CHED starts at 6:30 p.m. The game is at 8 p.m.