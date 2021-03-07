Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers score late to win latest Battle of Alberta

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 7, 2021 1:59 am
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic (17) fight during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 6, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic (17) fight during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, March 6, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place Saturday night.

The Flames peppered Mike Smith with 21 shots in the first period and took the lead on a power play goal by Johnny Gaudreau.

Read more: ‘Truly everyone’s hockey dad’: Condolences pour in after Walter Gretzky’s death

Jesse Puljujarvi tied it up with 2:59 left in the second. After Kris Russell’s shot glanced off the post, Puljujarvi flipped in the loose puck for his seventh of the season.

Noah Hanifin wristed a shot past a screened Smith for his first of the season 1:42 into the third. Kailer Yamamoto tied it less than five minutes later, finishing off a passing play with Leon Draisailt and Connor McDavid.

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid ripped a shot pas Jacob Markstrom’s glove and off the post to put the Oilers ahead with 3:45 remaining.

Smith made 34 saves to improve to 7-2. Russell had two assists.

The Oilers, 15-11, will host Ottawa Monday night.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidDave TippettMike SmithJesse Puljujarvi

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers