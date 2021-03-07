Edmonton Oilers score late to win latest Battle of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place Saturday night.

The Flames peppered Mike Smith with 21 shots in the first period and took the lead on a power play goal by Johnny Gaudreau.

Jesse Puljujarvi tied it up with 2:59 left in the second. After Kris Russell’s shot glanced off the post, Puljujarvi flipped in the loose puck for his seventh of the season.

Noah Hanifin wristed a shot past a screened Smith for his first of the season 1:42 into the third. Kailer Yamamoto tied it less than five minutes later, finishing off a passing play with Leon Draisailt and Connor McDavid.

McDavid ripped a shot pas Jacob Markstrom’s glove and off the post to put the Oilers ahead with 3:45 remaining.

Smith made 34 saves to improve to 7-2. Russell had two assists.

The Oilers, 15-11, will host Ottawa Monday night.