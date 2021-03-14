Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers win streak snapped in Vancouver

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 14, 2021 1:22 am
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) grabs Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) after Bo Horvat (53) scored against Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen (19), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) grabs Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) after Bo Horvat (53) scored against Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen (19), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves as the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Saturday night.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 13-4 in the first period but couldn’t get a puck behind Demko.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sink Senators again

Vancouver finally opened the scoring on a power play with 7:01 left in the second. After an extended goal mouth scramble, the Canucks forced the puck over the goal line with several players piled up in the crease. Bo Horvat got credit. The Oilers replied on the man advantage four minutes later when Leon Draisaitl pounded home a one-timer.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland thinks team is headed in right direction

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler Myers blasted a slapper past Mikko Koskinen to give the Canucks the lead with 10:37 to go. The Oilers went on a power play with 2:30 remaining and pulled Koskinen for an extra attacker with 1:50 left but couldn’t come up with the tying goal.

The Oilers, 18-12, have their four-game winning streak snapped. They’ll play in Calgary on Monday.

