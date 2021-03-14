Edmonton Oilers win streak snapped in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves as the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Saturday night.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 13-4 in the first period but couldn’t get a puck behind Demko.

Vancouver finally opened the scoring on a power play with 7:01 left in the second. After an extended goal mouth scramble, the Canucks forced the puck over the goal line with several players piled up in the crease. Bo Horvat got credit. The Oilers replied on the man advantage four minutes later when Leon Draisaitl pounded home a one-timer.

Tyler Myers blasted a slapper past Mikko Koskinen to give the Canucks the lead with 10:37 to go. The Oilers went on a power play with 2:30 remaining and pulled Koskinen for an extra attacker with 1:50 left but couldn’t come up with the tying goal.

The Oilers, 18-12, have their four-game winning streak snapped. They’ll play in Calgary on Monday.