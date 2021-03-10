Leon Draisaitl leads barrage for Edmonton Oilers against Sens

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl nabbed his fourth career hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers blitzed the Ottawa Senators 7-1 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers struck early when Darnell Nurse floated a point shot past Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray 3:52 into the game.

Two minutes later, Oilers forward Devin Shore set up Jujhar Khaira on a two-on-nothing to make it 2-0 Edmonton.

The onslaught continued on the power play when Draisaitl walked around Senators defenceman Mike Reilly and flicked his 12th of the season past Murray. Only 1:18 later, Draisaitl set up Connor McDavid, who made it 4-0 with his 16th.

Draisaitl scored another power-play goal in the second, slamming in a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton forward James Neal struck 1:02 later, and the Oilers were up 6-0 after two.

In the third, McDavid put a drop pass back between his legs to Draisaitl, who fired in his hat-trick goal. The Senators’ Evgenii Dadonov ended Mike Smith’s shutout bid by tapping in a loose puck with 8:49 left.

Draisaitl has three regular season hat tricks and one in the playoffs. Smith made 21 saves to improve to 8-2.

The Oilers (17-11) host the Senators again Friday night.