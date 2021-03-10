Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Leon Draisaitl leads barrage for Edmonton Oilers against Sens

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl nabbed his fourth career hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers blitzed the Ottawa Senators 7-1 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers struck early when Darnell Nurse floated a point shot past Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray 3:52 into the game.

Two minutes later, Oilers forward Devin Shore set up Jujhar Khaira on a two-on-nothing to make it 2-0 Edmonton.

Read more: Leon Draisaitl nets winner as Edmonton Oilers edge Sens 3-2

The onslaught continued on the power play when Draisaitl walked around Senators defenceman Mike Reilly and flicked his 12th of the season past Murray. Only 1:18 later, Draisaitl set up Connor McDavid, who made it 4-0 with his 16th.

Read more: ‘A remarkable man’: Wayne Gretzky pays tribute to his dad, Walter, at Brantford funeral

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl scored another power-play goal in the second, slamming in a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton forward James Neal struck 1:02 later, and the Oilers were up 6-0 after two.

In the third, McDavid put a drop pass back between his legs to Draisaitl, who fired in his hat-trick goal. The Senators’ Evgenii Dadonov ended Mike Smith’s shutout bid by tapping in a loose puck with 8:49 left.

Draisaitl has three regular season hat tricks and one in the playoffs. Smith made 21 saves to improve to 8-2.

The Oilers (17-11) host the Senators again Friday night.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueLeon DraisaitlMike SmithDraisaitl hat trickOilers beat SenatorsOilers DraisaItl Senators

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers