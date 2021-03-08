Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Leon Draisaitl nets winner as Edmonton Oilers edge Sens 3-2

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers started a three-game series against the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 win Monday night at Rogers Place.

Evgenii Dadonov scored on the Senators’ first shot of the game, beating Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen from a bad angle 56 seconds in.

Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto evened it up by deflecting a Darnell Nurse point shot six minutes later.

On an Oilers power play in the second, Koskinen launched a pass to Connor McDavid, who sent it ahead to Alex Chiasson. Chiasson notched his fifth of the season to make it 2-1.

READ MORE: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back in the middle for Edmonton Oilers against Senators 

Later, Oilers forward Kyle Turris sent in Leon Draisaitl, who snapped a shot past Senators netminder Joey Daccord to snuff out an eight-game goalless drought.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa rookie Tim Stutzle put a shot under the crossbar late in the frame to bring the Sens within one.

McDavid had a breakaway with 5:15 to go in third but was denied by Daccord.

The Sens pulled Daccord for an extra attacker with 2:30 remaining but couldn’t find the tying goal.

Koskinen made 26 saves for the win. McDavid had two assists to get to 45 points on the season.

The Oilers (16-11) are 5-0 against Ottawa this season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlDave TippettMikko KoskinenAlex ChiassonKailer Yamamoto

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers