Leon Draisaitl nets winner as Edmonton Oilers edge Sens 3-2

The Edmonton Oilers started a three-game series against the Ottawa Senators with a 3-2 win Monday night at Rogers Place.

Evgenii Dadonov scored on the Senators’ first shot of the game, beating Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen from a bad angle 56 seconds in.

Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto evened it up by deflecting a Darnell Nurse point shot six minutes later.

On an Oilers power play in the second, Koskinen launched a pass to Connor McDavid, who sent it ahead to Alex Chiasson. Chiasson notched his fifth of the season to make it 2-1.

Later, Oilers forward Kyle Turris sent in Leon Draisaitl, who snapped a shot past Senators netminder Joey Daccord to snuff out an eight-game goalless drought.

Ottawa rookie Tim Stutzle put a shot under the crossbar late in the frame to bring the Sens within one.

McDavid had a breakaway with 5:15 to go in third but was denied by Daccord.

The Sens pulled Daccord for an extra attacker with 2:30 remaining but couldn’t find the tying goal.

Koskinen made 26 saves for the win. McDavid had two assists to get to 45 points on the season.

The Oilers (16-11) are 5-0 against Ottawa this season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.