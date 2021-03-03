Edmonton Oilers thumped by Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Maple Leafs dumped the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 Wednesday night at Rogers Place to sweep their three-game series.

It’s the Oilers’ first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Oilers had some early pressure, but again the Leafs scored first, with Jimmy Vesey beating goaltender Mike Smith halfway through the first.

Vesey took advantage of a bad line change by the Oilers to strike again early in the second. Then Leafs forward John Tavares added a power-play goal 1:47 later. Toronto’s Ilya Mikheyev made it 4-0 before the second was half done.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins converted a rebound to finally end the Oilers’ goalless drought at 154:09. William Nylander replied late in the second to put Toronto up 5-1.

Leafs forward Zach Hyman scored a power-play goal in the third.

The Oilers (14-11) will host Calgary Saturday night.