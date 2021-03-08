Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back in the middle for Edmonton Oilers against Senators

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time this season, the Edmonton Oilers will start a game with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on the same line. They’ll be joined by Kailer Yamamoto when the Oilers host the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place.

That means Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moves back to centre after playing wing with McDavid for most of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi using size to his advantage

“Taking face-offs again… have to get used to that. Most of the time being the low guy in the defensive zone. It’ll be a little bit of an adjustment, but it shouldn’t take me too long,” said Nugent-Hopkins.

He will have Tyler Ennis on his left wing and Jesse Puljujarvi on his right.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers score late to win latest Battle of Alberta

“Nuge and Ennis are both really good, skilled players who make plays in tight spaces. Puljujarvi is probably our best forward at creating loose pucks, getting to the front of the net. He’s a big guy whose work ethic has been very good for us,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“Jesse’s finding his game, he’s finding his confidence. I think a big thing is keeping him confident. Tweet This

“He can skate like the wind. When he’s moving, I’ve got to find him and get him the puck,” said Nugent-Hopkins.

“Enzo is always making plays out there. He’s hard on the puck. I think he surprises a lot of guys with his strength.”

Josh Archibald won’t play. He’s day-to-day with an upper body injury.

The Oilers expected line-up is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Yamamoto

Ennis – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Shore – Khaira – Turris

Neal – Haas – Chiasson

Nurse – Barrie

Story continues below advertisement

Russell – Larsson

Jones – Bear

Koskinen

The Oilers and Senators are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.