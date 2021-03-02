Edmonton Oilers blanked again by Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Leafs also shut out the Oilers Saturday night.

“They took advantage of opportunities that they had, and we couldn’t do the same,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after the game.

“We just couldn’t find a way to break through for that first (goal) tonight.”

Zach Hyman finished off a pretty passing play to give the Leafs the lead 7:19 into the game. William Nylander scored on a backhand three minutes later giving Toronto two goals on two shots. Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly added a power play goal late in the frame.

“They’ve been playing a really good checking game — kind of staying on top of us — and capitalizing on when they had their opportunities,” Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

“They hopped out to the lead and they checked well and were in front of us all night.”

Mike Smith replaced Mikko Koskinen in goal for the Oilers at the start of the second period. Koskinen allowed three goals on 10 shots.

“Both guys will play well again, we’re just looking for a change of momentum there,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said.

Edmonton forward Dominik Kahun had a chance in tight early in the second, but Hutchinson made a great save.

Smith came up with several big saves in the third, but the Oilers couldn’t break through at the other end.

“We know our game,” Nurse said. “We know if we keep getting pucks to the net and find a way to grind a little more o-zone time out, we’ll be able to get on the right side of this.”

The Oilers (14-10) were last shut out in back-to-back games on Oct. 20 and 22, 2019, against Winnipeg and Minnesota.

“You’re not going to go 56-0,” Nurse said.

“We dropped two that were important for sure, but we know we still have one more here in two nights and we’re looking forward to it.” Tweet This

The teams play again Wednesday night.

–With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott