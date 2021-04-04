Uncertainty looms for Edmonton Oilers as Vancouver Canucks slammed by COVID-19

As the Edmonton Oilers prepared to head east for a road trip, they were also looking west.

On Sunday morning, there were reports that the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the Vancouver Canucks had increased to over 20 players and coaches.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers beat Flames for 5th time this season

“I think all the players are trying to do a good job, but sometimes that virus finds its way,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett. “I feel for those guys out there. Hopefully, the can get through it. It’s certainly concerning.”

“It’s something that we’ve talked about all season long: keeping it out. It’s a huge part of the season, unfortunately,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “What’s happening in Vancouver is a lot more than hockey. We’re hoping that everyone is doing all right and families and everyone are okay.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Connor McDavid gets maximum fine for elbow on Montreal Canadiens forward

The Oilers had their Saturday night game against the Canucks postponed. Now, with even more uncertainty about when the Canucks will return to action, the Oilers expect more schedule disruptions.

“I don’t think they can manage the schedule until they know how many games Vancouver’s going to miss,” Tippett said. “I think there’s going to be lots of jumping around in the schedule here to try to get games in. You have to be ready for whatever comes your way.”

“I think there is going to be some delays, days in between games,” McDavid said. “We just have to be sure that when game time comes, we’re ready to go.”

The Oilers will play in Montreal on Monday and in Ottawa on Wednesday and Friday. Edmonton is scheduled to host the Canucks on April 12 and 14.

5:37 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins on this week’s postponed Edmonton Oilers games 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins on this week’s postponed Edmonton Oilers games – Mar 24, 2021