Edmonton Oilers to honour Colby Cave with celebration of life at Rogers Place

A celebration of life will be held at Rogers Place for late Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, who died suddenly last April.

The virtual ceremony will be held next Saturday, April 10 and hosted by Emily Cave, the Cave family, the Gill family and the Edmonton Oilers organization.

Cave died last April after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25 years old.

“It is hard to believe that it has been almost a year since I lost my best friend and husband,” his widow, Emily Cave, said in a media release Thursday.

"It is hard to believe that it has been almost a year since I lost my best friend and husband," his widow, Emily Cave, said in a media release Thursday.

"This past year has been the most difficult year of my life but I thank everyone for your continued love, prayers and support.

“Since Colb passed, all I wanted as his wife was to give him the ceremony he deserved. Although this is never how I imagined my husband’s celebration of life — almost exactly a year later, and still with limited numbers — this will help bring people from all over together (virtually) to remember Colb that weekend. I am incredibly grateful for the Oilers helping me put this together.

“He would love people coming together in a COVID safe way and I appreciate all the people that will be joining us virtually on April 10. Thank you again for the continued prayers and support. They mean more than you’ll ever know.”

Cave played five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos, where he saw time as captain, before joining the Boston Bruins’ organization for the 2014-15 season after going undrafted. The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers on Jan. 15, 2019.

The Oilers said Cave made a lasting impact both on and off the ice.

In lieu of flowers, Emily Cave is asking that donations be made to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund. Proceeds will go toward community programs that have an emphasis on mental-health initiatives, as well as providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

The Edmonton Oilers 2nd Shift program will also be rebranded to be called Colby’s Kids, as a way to honour Cave. The program will provide opportunities for underrepresented youth to participate in hockey.

Colby’s Kids will also partner with CASA Child, Adolescent and Family Mental Health for off-ice support of mental-health initiatives.

“Our partnership with CASA and the rebrand of the 2nd Shift program mean more than words could ever describe,” Emily Cave said.

“We couldn’t have picked a better fit for two things that were incredibly special to Colb and myself — bringing awareness and support to mental-health initiatives and helping underrepresented children. I know this is something that Colb would love and be really proud of.

"Thank you for helping me continue my husband's legacy."

The public can watch the celebration of life live online beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will also host a special online 50/50 to honour Cave’s legacy. The 50/50 will be held during a yet-to-be-determined home game in April with net proceeds going to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

With a file from The Canadian Press.