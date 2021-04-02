Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze in Meadowgreen neighbourhood Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon fire department was called to a house fire early Friday afternoon in the 2800 block of 18th Street West.

Small flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home by a Global News photographer. Firefighters fought the blaze for roughly 40 minutes.

Firefighters say there were no injuries.

Saskatoon police have the area between Winnipeg Avenue and Ottawa Avenue South blocked off to traffic.

More details will be provided once they become available.

