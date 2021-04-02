Menu

Canada

Saskatoon fire crews battle house blaze in Meadowgreen neighbourhood Friday morning

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Fire crews on scene of a house fire in the Meadowgreen area Friday morning. View image in full screen
Fire crews on scene of a house fire in the Meadowgreen area Friday morning. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

The Saskatoon fire department was called to a house fire early Friday afternoon in the 2800 block of 18th Street West.

Small flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home by a Global News photographer. Firefighters fought the blaze for roughly 40 minutes.

Read more: Accidental electrical fire causes $25K damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

Firefighters say there were no injuries.

Saskatoon police have the area between Winnipeg Avenue and Ottawa Avenue South blocked off to traffic.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Department’s carbon monoxide alarm report pulled back

More details will be provided once they become available.

