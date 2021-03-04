Saskatoon Fire Department’s carbon monoxide alarm report pulled back

Send this page to someone via email

A report which was set to be discussed at a City of Saskatoon committee meeting next week has been axed from the agenda.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was set to make recommendations to the city’s planning, development and community services committee about making carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in all homes.

But early Thursday afternoon, the city pulled the report from the agenda.

Global News asked a city spokesperson why the item had been dropped for the meeting scheduled for March 8, but a response said they don’t have that information.

Prior to the report being pulled, organizations representing landlords and home builders voiced concerns that they weren’t consulted about recommendations going to the committee.

“(It) really points to a lack of consultation on behalf of the City of Saskatoon and could be a reason for why there are some gaps in the report,” the Saskatchewan Landlord Association’s Cameron Choquette said.

He cited issues around the inspection and maintenance of alarms.

The report also didn’t include differences in requirements for apartment buildings compared to single-family homes.

Only SaskEnergy and the Renters of Saskatoon and Area were consulted before it was published on the city’s website.

“It gets a bit frustrating that we’re always in the same place about well, ‘Did that consultation happen and did it happen effectively?’ Unfortunately on this file, I don’t think so,” Saskatoon & Region Home Builders’ Association CEO Chris Guérette said.

She noted that she had sent a letter to city administration regarding the report.

The proposal, if passed through the committee and by council, would make carbon monoxide monitors mandatory in any building where a person sleeps. The requirement would be effective within 12 months.

Global News had an interview scheduled with the assistant fire chief Thursday afternoon, but it was cancelled.

It all comes after a carbon monoxide leak at an apartment building on Jan. 14 sickened dozens of tenants.

Nearly 50 people needed medical treatment and the fire chief said the carbon monoxide level could have been lethal for anyone exposed for more than a couple of hours.

The property owner installed alarms later that week.

After hearing the report was pulled, both associations said they are looking forward to speaking with the city about it in the future.