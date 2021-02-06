Menu

Canada

Carbon monoxide scare evacuates dozens from shopping centre in Calgary’s Chinatown

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 4:29 pm
Calgary fire crews were on scene evacuating dozens of people from the Far East Shopping Centre on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Calgary fire crews were on scene evacuating dozens of people from the Far East Shopping Centre on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Global News

Dozens of people were forced to leave the Far East Shopping Centre in Calgary’s Chinatown neighbourhood because of a carbon monoxide scare Saturday before noon.

Acting battalion chief Paul Frederick with Calgary Fire Department said that there were dangerous levels of CO in the building — around 100 parts per million.

Levels of 100 ppm are dangerous for people if they’re in the area with the leak for longer than 15 minutes.

Around 30 to 40 people had to be evacuated from the building, located at 132 3 Ave S.E., according to the CFD. There were no injuries.

Calgary buses were on scene to help with the evacuation.

The fire department’s hazmat crew, as well as ATCO crews, were on scene to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: People hospitalized due to carbon monoxide leak at Calgary grocery market

A spokesperson for CFD told Global News that the issue likely had to do with the HVAC unit on the roof.

Just after 1 p.m., the mall was deemed safe and people were allowed to return.

Click to play video 'Calgary carbon monoxide leak sends multiple people to hospital' Calgary carbon monoxide leak sends multiple people to hospital
Calgary carbon monoxide leak sends multiple people to hospital

–with files from Christa Dao and Heide Pearson, Global News

