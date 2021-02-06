Carbon monoxide scare evacuates dozens from shopping centre in Calgary’s Chinatown

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people were forced to leave the Far East Shopping Centre in Calgary’s Chinatown neighbourhood because of a carbon monoxide scare Saturday before noon.

Acting battalion chief Paul Frederick with Calgary Fire Department said that there were dangerous levels of CO in the building — around 100 parts per million.

Levels of 100 ppm are dangerous for people if they’re in the area with the leak for longer than 15 minutes.

Around 30 to 40 people had to be evacuated from the building, located at 132 3 Ave S.E., according to the CFD. There were no injuries.

Calgary buses were on scene to help with the evacuation.

The fire department’s hazmat crew, as well as ATCO crews, were on scene to investigate.

A spokesperson for CFD told Global News that the issue likely had to do with the HVAC unit on the roof.

Just after 1 p.m., the mall was deemed safe and people were allowed to return.

–with files from Christa Dao and Heide Pearson, Global News

