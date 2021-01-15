Menu

Canada

29 people at Saskatoon apartment building treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

By David Giles Global News
Saskatoon paramedics were called to an apartment building on Thursday evening for reports of multiple people being exposed to carbon monoxide.
Saskatoon paramedics were called to an apartment building on Thursday evening for reports of multiple people being exposed to carbon monoxide. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Twenty-nine people from a Saskatoon apartment building were taken to hospital Thursday evening to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Medavie Health Services West spokesperson Troy Davies said paramedics were called to the building on Bateman Crescent just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of multiple people being exposed to carbon monoxide.

Davies said a Code Orange was called and Medavie activated its special operations unit.

Read more: Winnipeg apartment block evacuated in early morning carbon monoxide incident

Twenty-five people were taken to City Hospital for treatment. Davies said 18 patients were transported in the special operations unit, with members of the Saskatoon Fire Department providing assistance.

Four patients were taken to Royal University Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Davies said this is the highest number of carbon monoxide patients he recalls paramedics treating at one time in 25 years.

“Paramedics would like to personally thank Dr. (Mark) Wahba for his quick response that could have turned out much worse, and also thank all ER department staff for the amazing job triaging patients,” Davis said in a statement.

He added that all 29 patients are in stable condition.

Read more: Lung Association of Saskatchewan warns of carbon monoxide in homes after blizzard

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odourless and poisonous gas.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness and confusion in low concentrations, according to the Lung Association of Saskatchewan.

It can cause comas and death in higher concentrations.

The Lung Association of Saskatchewan says every household should have a carbon monoxide detector.

Click to play video 'How to find the right carbon monoxide detector' How to find the right carbon monoxide detector
How to find the right carbon monoxide detector – Nov 2, 2020
