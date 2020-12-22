Calgary firefighters busy with carbon monoxide emergencies during snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews were busy on Tuesday responding to carbon monoxide emergencies after a storm buried the city under 40 centimetres of snow.

“Calgary fire crews tend to see an increase in weather-related activations of CO alarms when there is a large snowfall in a short amount of time,” said Carol Henke, a spokesperson with the Calgary Fire Department.

Read more: 5 hospitalized following carbon monoxide exposure at residence building in south Calgary

The quick accumulation of fresh snow can block fresh air intakes and exhaust vents which can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas and too much exposure can result in serious injury or death.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of today’s CO emergencies,” Henke said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Keeping your family is safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

The Calgary Fire Department suggests the following to prevent CO buildup in your home.

Make sure fuel-burning appliances, chimneys and vents are cleaned and inspected by professionals every year before you start to use them, usually when the weather gets cold.

Make sure your vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, fireplace and other fuel-burning appliances are always clear of snow and other debris.

Only use gas and charcoal barbecues outdoors, away from all doors, windows, vents and other building openings. Never use barbecues inside a garage, even if the garage door is open.

Only use portable fuel-burning generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from windows, doors, vents and other building openings. Follow manufacturers’ instructions.

Never use the stove or oven to heat your home.

Make sure to open the flue of your fireplace before you use it.

Never run a vehicle or other gas motor inside a garage, even if the garage door is open. Always drive your vehicle out of the garage right after starting it.

Install CO alarms according to the directions and pay attention to the clearance requirements.