5 hospitalized following carbon monoxide exposure at residence building in south Calgary

Five people were transported to hospital Friday morning after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a multi-storey residential building in southwest Calgary.

According to a news release, on June 19 at around 11:30 a.m., Calgary fire crews responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man in the building’s parkade on Springborough Court S.W.

Officials said workers had been cleaning the underground parkade with gas-powered pressure washers.

The area was evacuated and five people were taken to hospital while fire crews worked to ventilate the area.

Carbon monoxide levels of up to 1,200 parts per million were discovered in some areas, the release said.

Following Friday’s incident, the Calgary Fire Department is reminding residents of the dangers that surround carbon monoxide exposure, noting that it’s “a gas you cannot see, taste or smell,” and that is is often called “the invisible killer.”

Headache, nausea and drowsiness are symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and exposure can be fatal, officials warned.