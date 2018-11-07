5 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in downtown Calgary

Five people were taken to hospital after a gas leak in downtown Calgary on Wednesday morning.

Calgary fire’s Carol Henke said a call came in at around 7 a.m. about a gas leak at 611 7 Ave. S.E.

EMS said they transported five patients to the hospital, two in serious but non-life-threatening condition and three others in non-life-threatening condition.

Henke said the fire crews on scene found carbon monoxide levels at 400 ppm (parts per million), which is considered dangerous to human and animal health.

Twenty-five people in total were evacuated from the building, she said.

The cause appears to be from machinery being used indoors, Henke said.

Henke said it’s important not to run vehicles in enclosed spaces like garages and to always make sure your furnace is properly maintained.

Further information on how you can protect yourself from this colourless, odourless gas can be found on ATCO Gas’ website.

