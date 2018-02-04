12-year-old boy dead after carbon monoxide exposure at Airdrie apartment

A 12-year-old boy died in hospital after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at an Airdrie, Alta., apartment early Sunday.

Insp. Kim Pasloske with the Airdrie RCMP said the boy died in hospital at around 5 p.m. Police will not be releasing the identity of the boy.

“It is with great sadness that I’m here to tell you that the 12-year-old taken to hospital has succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young boy.”

RCMP said emergency response crews were called to 700 Willowbrook Road at around 9 a.m.

When they arrived, hazardous levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

Police said 136 apartment units were evacuated.

The young boy and two of his adult family members were taken to hospital. Another patient was treated at Genesis Place.

The Airdrie Fire Department has now determined the source of the carbon monoxide and has ventilated the building to make it safe for occupation.

Officials said the building has now been deemed safe for residents and they were able to return to their homes as of 4:30 p.m.

Pasloske said RCMP will now work with medical examiners and the fire department to determine what happened and why.

RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and its unclear if there will be any charges.

Six units have not been cleared for return, including the apartment unit where the boy resided.