Possible ammonia leak forces partial evacuation of Airdrie’s Genesis Place

Ammonia alarms rang out inside the Twin Arena’s at Airdrie’s Genesis Place Saturday morning.

“The arenas were immediately evacuated by City of Airdrie staff,” Cst. Daniel Martin said in a news release.

No one was injured but emergency crews are still investigating to try and find out exactly what happened and if there was in fact an ammonia leak.

“Currently, only the Twin Arenas section of Genesis Place is closed and all other areas including the fieldhouse, gyms, and swimming pool are still operating,”

Cst. Daniels said. “Therefore, no hockey practices, games, or ice skating will take place until further notice.”

More to come…