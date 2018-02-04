Airdrie apartment evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

An apartment complex in Airdrie has been evacuated after hazardous carbon monoxide levels were detected in dozens of units.

RCMP believe 68 units were directly affected and officers are warning the public to stay away from the building. In total, 136 apartment units have been evacuated at 700 Willowbrook Road in Airdrie.

Arrangements are being made to help evacuated residents.

As of 11 a.m., RCMP and Emergency Services were still on scene.

EMS officials said they were called to the scene at about 9:15 a.m., along with the fire department and RCMP for reports of a child in medical distress.

A young school-aged boy was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Firefighters determined there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the area where the boy was found. The building was then evacuated.

Nobody else needed medical assessment, EMS officials said.

