Winnipeg apartment block evacuated in early morning carbon monoxide incident

Snow that was blocking a rooftop gas furnace was the likely cause of a carbon monoxide incident in a Winnipeg apartment building, the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.

The incident, which saw the four-storey Fairhaven Road building evacuated, occurred early Thursday morning.

WFPS monitoring equipment confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in a number of locations throughout the apartment block, and three residents were treated on-scene by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalization.

After Manitoba Hydro repaired the problem, WFPS crews ventilated the building, and the residents — who had been taking shelter on Winnipeg Transit buses — were allowed to return to their suites.

