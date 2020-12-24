Menu

Health

Winnipeg apartment block evacuated in early morning carbon monoxide incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 11:05 am
A plug-in carbon monoxide detector.
A plug-in carbon monoxide detector. Files / Global News

Snow that was blocking a rooftop gas furnace was the likely cause of a carbon monoxide incident in a Winnipeg apartment building, the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.

The incident, which saw the four-storey Fairhaven Road building evacuated, occurred early Thursday morning.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure at Winnipeg home

WFPS monitoring equipment confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in a number of locations throughout the apartment block, and three residents were treated on-scene by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalization.

After Manitoba Hydro repaired the problem, WFPS crews ventilated the building, and the residents — who had been taking shelter on Winnipeg Transit buses — were allowed to return to their suites.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
