3 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure at Winnipeg home

Three people have been sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide alarm went off at a west Winnipeg home early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home in the 700 Block of Parkhill Street at around 1:40 a.m.

Carbon monoxide was found within the home after air-quality testing was conducted.

Officials said everyone in the home safely self-evacuated after being alerted by a carbon monoxide alarm. Paramedics transported three patients to hospital in stable condition.

“This is an example of why all residents should have a working carbon monoxide alarm and should test it regularly,” the city said in a press release.

“A carbon monoxide alarm is the only way a person will know there is an accumulation of carbon monoxide within their home.”

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is a by-product of the combustion process.

The city said symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure can mimic those of the common flu: headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, mental confusion, shortness of breath, weakness and vision or hearing impairment.

The city released the following tips for preventing carbon monoxide exposure:

• Have fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces, wood-burning fireplaces and gas dryers cleaned and checked annually by a qualified service technician.

• Install a carbon monoxide alarm on all levels of your home, ensuring one is located close to the sleeping area where it will awaken the occupants when asleep.

• Never idle vehicles in an attached garage, even if the garage door is open.

• Ensure that all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys are clear of snow, insulation, leaves, bird nests, lint or debris.

• Make sure wood stoves are properly installed and ventilated.

• Never use gasoline-powered engines, charcoal or propane barbecues/grills or kerosene stoves in closed spaces or indoors.

• Check forced air fans for proper ventilation.