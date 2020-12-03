West Kelowna RCMP rescue man, dog with carbon monoxide poisoning

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan rescued a man and a dog from carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday night.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, a concerned man contacted police regarding the health of his father. The call came in around 8 p.m., but the man couldn’t recall his father’s new address.

Police say an officer called the father, but that he seemed confused and in distress.

The father also wasn’t able to recall his address, but said he lived on Old Okanagan Highway and gave a description of his truck.

Police say officers flooded the area, with the residence being located along the 2400 block. The father was found inside and was transported to hospital.

“A short time later, medical staff informed police that he was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and that his dog was still in the residence,” said West Kelowna RCMP.

Police returned to the residence, along with members of the West Kelowna Fire Department, and the dog was rescued.

The dog also showed signs of carbon monoxide exposure and was taken to a veterinarian for medical treatment.

Police say the fire department determined that the furnace was the cause of the carbon monoxide and that it’s now being dealt with.

“The responding officers acted quickly to locate this man and get him medical assistance,” said RCMP Sgt. Joel Glen.

“This incident highlights the importance of ensuring that your residence has carbon monoxide detectors and that they are functioning properly.”

