Vehicle running in attached garage spreads carbon monoxide throughout Westwood townhouse, fire officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle left running in an attached garage caused a buildup of carbon monoxide in a Westwood townhouse Sunday morning, says the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

The incident, which sent one person to hospital in unstable condition, spread the poisonous gas throughout neighbouring suites as well.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure at Winnipeg home

WFPS crews were able to ventilate all of the suites to make them safe for residents.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas that can cause flu-like symptoms, dizziness and confusion, nausea, vision and hearing loss.

The city released the following tips for preventing carbon monoxide exposure:

• Have fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces, wood-burning fireplaces and gas dryers cleaned and checked annually by a qualified service technician.

• Install a carbon monoxide alarm on all levels of your home, ensuring one is located close to the sleeping area where it will awaken the occupants when they are asleep.

• Never idle vehicles in an attached garage, even if the garage door is open.

• Ensure that all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents and chimneys are clear of snow, insulation, leaves, bird nests, lint or debris.

• Make sure wood stoves are properly installed and ventilated.

• Never use gasoline-powered engines, charcoal or propane barbecues/grills or kerosene stoves in closed spaces or indoors.

• Check forced air fans for proper ventilation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 No carbon monoxide detectors at Winnipeg hotel where 46 fell ill after poisoning No carbon monoxide detectors at Winnipeg hotel where 46 fell ill after poisoning