Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Accidental electrical fire causes $25K damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
A Saskatoon homeowner managed to extinguish a fire by filling up their bathtub with water and pouring it on the flames and smoke.
A Saskatoon homeowner managed to extinguish a fire by filling up their bathtub with water and pouring it on the flames and smoke. Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire in the city’s Hampton Village neighbourhood just after midnight on Sunday.

Three engines, one rescue engine, one aerial truck as well as the Battalion Chief were dispatched to the home on the 100 block of Klassen Crescent.

Read more: Planters are not proper ashtrays, cautions Saskatoon Fire Department

The homeowner met the first set of crew and told them a fire had started in the bedroom and was extinguished.

The homeowner said they heard a “popping” sound and opened a bedroom door to find smoke and flames. The homeowner filled their bathtub with water and hauled it into the bedroom to put out the fire. It was reported to fire crews that the smoke alarm had been activated after the bedroom door was opened and the smoke was detected.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews investigated to make sure the fire hadn’t gotten into the walls and structural components. Crews used a thermal imaging camera and confirmed the fire was extinguished.

Read more: Dining room electrical failure, no working smoke alarms cause of Toronto fire that killed 4

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or occupants.

The fire investigation concluded that this was an accidental electrical fire that caused $25,000 worth of damage.

Click to play video: 'Northeast Edmonton apartment fire believed to be arson' Northeast Edmonton apartment fire believed to be arson
Northeast Edmonton apartment fire believed to be arson
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon Fireelectrical fireHampton VillageHampton Village Fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers