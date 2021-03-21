Accidental electrical fire causes $25K damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a house fire in the city’s Hampton Village neighbourhood just after midnight on Sunday.

Three engines, one rescue engine, one aerial truck as well as the Battalion Chief were dispatched to the home on the 100 block of Klassen Crescent.

The homeowner met the first set of crew and told them a fire had started in the bedroom and was extinguished.

The homeowner said they heard a “popping” sound and opened a bedroom door to find smoke and flames. The homeowner filled their bathtub with water and hauled it into the bedroom to put out the fire. It was reported to fire crews that the smoke alarm had been activated after the bedroom door was opened and the smoke was detected.

Fire crews investigated to make sure the fire hadn’t gotten into the walls and structural components. Crews used a thermal imaging camera and confirmed the fire was extinguished.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or occupants.

The fire investigation concluded that this was an accidental electrical fire that caused $25,000 worth of damage.

