Cause of 22nd Street West fire deemed suspicious: Saskatoon fire dept.

An early morning fire in a home on 22nd Street West in Saskatoon has been deemed suspicious by a fire investigator.

The Saskatoon fire department received a call at 2:15 a.m. Friday from the city police about a house fully involved in fire in the 1800 block of 22nd Street West.

Fire crews arrived and found an extinguished fire on the main floor but smoke still appearing from the basement of the house.

The fire was brought under control at 2:49 a.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Damage to the house is estimated at $50,000.

Fire officials said multiple fire starts were identified but did not give further details.

A police investigator was unavailable to attend the scene. The fire investigator will follow up with the police investigator next week.