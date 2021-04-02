Menu

Crime

Cause of 22nd Street West fire deemed suspicious: Saskatoon fire dept.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 12:47 pm
A Saskatoon fire investigator has concluded that the cause of an early Friday morning fire is suspicious after multiple fire starts were identified. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon fire investigator has concluded that the cause of an early Friday morning fire is suspicious after multiple fire starts were identified. Saskatoon Fire / Supplied

An early morning fire in a home on 22nd Street West in Saskatoon has been deemed suspicious by a fire investigator.

Read more: Saskatoon police and fire crews on scene of fire in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

The Saskatoon fire department received a call at 2:15 a.m. Friday from the city police about a house fully involved in fire in the 1800 block of 22nd Street West.

Fire crews arrived and found an extinguished fire on the main floor but smoke still appearing from the basement of the house.

Trending Stories

The fire was brought under control at 2:49 a.m.

Read more: Smoking material cause of Saskatoon apartment fire Sunday morning

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Damage to the house is estimated at $50,000.

Fire officials said multiple fire starts were identified but did not give further details.

A police investigator was unavailable to attend the scene. The fire investigator will follow up with the police investigator next week.

