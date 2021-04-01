Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP charge 34-year-old in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation homicide

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 2:19 pm
View image in full screen
Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 34-year-old woman in the 2020 death of a man at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Nikita Dedam is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

On Aug. 25, 2020, police officers responded to a call on Micmac Road at approximately 10:15 a.m., for reports that a man had been found unresponsive.

When the Mounties arrived they found a 34-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation dead. The man has since been identified as Christopher Dedam.

Read more: RCMP arrest 33-year-old in connection with homicide at Esgenoô​​​​​​​petitj First Nation

Police said back in August their investigation has determined Dedam’s death was the result of a homicide.

They said a  woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation who was 33 at the time, was arrested the next day in relation to the homicide. According to police, she was held in custody on an unrelated matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the charge was laid against Nikita Dedam in Miramichi Provincial Court on Thursday. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

As of Thursday, police have not released details on the relationship between the two.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'N.B. launches mental health review after teen’s death' N.B. launches mental health review after teen’s death
N.B. launches mental health review after teen’s death – Mar 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
