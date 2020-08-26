Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say officers responded to a call on MicMac Road at approximately 10:15 a.m., on Tuesday.

When the Mounties arrived they found a 34-year-old man from the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation dead.

Investigators are now treating the man’s death as suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

