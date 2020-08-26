Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death at Esgenoô​​​​​​​petitj First Nation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 1:45 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say officers responded to a call on MicMac Road at approximately 10:15 a.m., on Tuesday.

When the Mounties arrived they found a 34-year-old man from the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation dead.

Investigators are now treating the man’s death as suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

