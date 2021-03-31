Menu

Health

46 new COVID-19 cases, 71 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s health minister, Ontario premier and Toronto mayor urge people stay home for Easter' Canada’s health minister, Ontario premier and Toronto mayor urge people stay home for Easter
WATCH: Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory urge people to stay home during Easter and hold on a bit longer. Ontario's ICU admissions are at an all-time high since the pandemic began.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases and 71 additional variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 7,699, including 1,266 variant cases and 198 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Bradford, while eight are in Barrie, eight are in New Tecumseth and six are in Innisfil.

Read more: Ontario considering additional restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Doug Ford says

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Four of Wednesday’s new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Local public health also administered 3,730 coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses given up to 93,483. This includes more than 18,000 people who have already received both their necessary vaccine doses.

Of the region’s total 7,699 COVID-19 cases, 90.5 per cent — or 6,970 — have recovered, while 35 people are in hospital.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

There are also currently 11 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at four institutional settings, three workplaces, three educational settings and one congregate setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,333 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 349,903, including 7,366 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Federal, Ontario governments invest in new vaccine facility in Toronto' Federal, Ontario governments invest in new vaccine facility in Toronto
