Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the seventh straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 349,903.

Wednesday’s case count is slightly lower than Tuesday’s which saw 2,336 new infections. On Monday, 2,094 new cases were recorded and 2,448 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 785 cases were recorded in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region, 222 in York Region, 153 in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa, 120 in Durham Region, and 93 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 90 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,366 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 322,382 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,973 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 20,155 — up from the previous day when it was at 19,810, and up from March 24 when it was at 15,047. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 52,532 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 40,446 tests awaiting results. A total of 12,551,173 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Wednesday was 4.8 per cent. That figure is down from Tuesday when it was 6.2, but is up from last week when it was 3.8 per cent.

Ontario reported 1,111 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 21 from the previous day) with 396 in intensive care units (up by nine) and 252 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three).

However, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said the number of patients in ICU, based on Critical Care Services Ontario data, is much higher at 421 with 32 more admissions yesterday.

“This is the highest number of COVID patients in critical care at one time since the pandemic began,” Anthony Dale, OHA president, tweeted Wednesday morning.

421 patients now in ICU with COVID related critical illness on a total census of 1,822. 32 new admissions yesterday. This is the highest number of COVID patients in critical care at one time since the pandemic began. #onhealth #onpoli pic.twitter.com/jHk5m2rhV0 — Anthony Dale (@AnthonyDaleOHA) March 31, 2021

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 2,192,253 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 89,873 in the last day which is the most vaccines administered in a day. There are 315,820 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

— More to come.

