Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 30 2021 6:26pm
02:47

COVID-19: Doug Ford warns Ontarians not to gather over Easter

Ontario’s premier has put the province on notice, that everything is on the table when it comes to dealing with rising case and ICU numbers. Shallima Maharaj reports.

